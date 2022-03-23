ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $76.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 91,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,945. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

