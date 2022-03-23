ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $425,819.12 and approximately $2,029.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00461642 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.