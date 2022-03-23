Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after buying an additional 400,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after buying an additional 402,975 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.