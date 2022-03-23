Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZUO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
