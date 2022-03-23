Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 43,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,404. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

