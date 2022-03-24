-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Further Reading

