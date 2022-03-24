-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,654.22 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

