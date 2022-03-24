$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 140,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $347.96 million, a P/E ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

