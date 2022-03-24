$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HireQuest’s earnings. HireQuest reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HireQuest will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HireQuest.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

