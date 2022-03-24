-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 37,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,642. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

