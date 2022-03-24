-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

