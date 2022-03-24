-$0.15 EPS Expected for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOS by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $789,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,917. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

