-$0.17 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). ChargePoint posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of CHPT stock remained flat at $$18.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

