$0.18 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.32. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

