$0.31 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

