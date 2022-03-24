$0.31 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.
SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
Shares of SCM opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23.
About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
