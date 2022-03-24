$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

