$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.29. Kroger posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

NYSE KR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 5,208,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

