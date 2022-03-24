$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $28.72 on Friday, hitting $479.41. 18,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.42.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

