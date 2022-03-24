$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

PHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 2,249,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,496. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

