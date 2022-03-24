10,835 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

