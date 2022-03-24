125,364 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 5,077,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

