$140.24 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce $140.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.66 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $761.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $870.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $950.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

PRPL opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,412,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,981. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

