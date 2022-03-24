1,513,355 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,513,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,443,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Canadian National Railway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

