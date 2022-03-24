1,593 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.89. 2,411,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

