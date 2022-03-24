17,244 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,711,000 after buying an additional 329,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 935,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 417,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

