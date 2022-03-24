$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,782 shares of company stock worth $4,609,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

