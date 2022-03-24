2,204 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.