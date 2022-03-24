$241.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce $241.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.72.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

