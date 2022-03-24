272 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $999.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,026,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $891.36 and a 200-day moving average of $939.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.