2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 9,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,084. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last three months.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

