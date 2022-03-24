$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

