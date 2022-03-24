$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

