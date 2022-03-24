$32.26 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.08 million to $32.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $196.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.93 million to $202.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $422.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.90 million to $483.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,824,930.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 65.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.