3,634 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 174,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

