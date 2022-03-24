$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

