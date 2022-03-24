$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.12 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,459,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

