5,458 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $7,343,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 25,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

