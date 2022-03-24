$550.81 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $550.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

RDFN opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $72.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,555. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.