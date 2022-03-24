$61.48 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $61.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $253.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.10. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

