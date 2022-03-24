$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

BRZE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,320. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

