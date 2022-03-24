6,661 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. 1,022,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,016. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.