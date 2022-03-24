$7.76 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $7.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.31. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.83. 2,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,748. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.94 and its 200 day moving average is $428.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

