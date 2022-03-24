$871.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will report $871.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $804.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,370.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,424.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,489.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,095.74 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

