$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

CLSD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 306,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,171. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

