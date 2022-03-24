$9.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.15.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $17.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,250.23. 106,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,031.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3,279.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

