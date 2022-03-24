AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $160.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,457. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

