Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ASLI stock remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.42) during trading hours on Thursday. 439,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,401. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.22. The company has a market cap of £405.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,481.31).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.