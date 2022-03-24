Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Trading Down 3%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $235.26 and last traded at $235.26. Approximately 722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

