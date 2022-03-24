ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Cut to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

