ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Cut to Reduce at AlphaValue

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.