Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.

NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 29,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,800. Absci has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Absci by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Absci by 2,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Absci by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

