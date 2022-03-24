Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.
NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 29,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,800. Absci has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.
In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absci (ABSI)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.