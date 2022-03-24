Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acerinox from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

ANIOY stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

